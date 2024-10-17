Mandaviya Holds Key Stakeholders Consultation on Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024

In a significant move towards reforming India’s sports governance, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a high-level consultation meeting with key stakeholders in New Delhi today. The meeting focused on deliberating the Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024, which aims to build a transparent and athlete-centric sports ecosystem in India. Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Smt. Raksha Khadse, President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Smt. P.T. Usha and representatives from the Mission Olympic Cell and Sports Control Boards of Central Ministries were also present at the event.

Government's Commitment to Sports Reform

Addressing the gathering, Dr Mandaviya emphasized the government's dedication to establishing a strong governance framework for Indian sports. He noted that the Draft Bill is a "milestone" in the government's efforts to align India's sports governance with international standards, including those of the Olympic and Paralympic Charters. He also highlighted the importance of active stakeholder participation in shaping a governance model that reflects the aspirations of the Indian sports community.

“This bill is pivotal in realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, where sports serve as a pillar of national pride and development,” Dr. Mandaviya stated. “By focusing on athlete-centric federations, introducing the Safe Sports Policy, and creating an Appellate Sports Tribunal, we are not only elevating athletes but also strengthening India's global sports standing.”

The Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024 introduces several key reforms aimed at promoting transparency, safeguarding athlete welfare, and ensuring ethical governance. Notable features of the bill include:

Athlete-Centric Federations: Empowering sports federations to prioritize athletes’ interests and development.

Safe Sports Policy: Aimed at creating safe environments free from harassment or abuse for all athletes.

Appellate Sports Tribunal: Establishing a legal mechanism to address disputes in sports governance effectively.

Dispute Resolution Mechanisms: A structured approach to resolve issues related to sports governance, ensuring fair play and transparency.

The bill is part of the government’s broader mission to establish India as a global sports powerhouse, fostering an inclusive and fair environment for all athletes.

Stakeholders Share Perspectives

The consultation saw active participation from the National Sports Federations (NSFs), National Sports Promotion Organisations (NSPOs), and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). These stakeholders shared their insights on governance reforms, athlete rights, and the promotion of transparency within sports bodies. Discussions covered a range of topics, including the safeguarding of athletes’ rights, streamlining the functioning of sports organizations, and enhancing India’s international sports performance.

Dr. Mandaviya assured stakeholders that their valuable feedback would be carefully considered to refine the draft bill, ensuring it addresses the evolving needs of the Indian sports ecosystem. He reiterated the Ministry’s vision of fostering an environment that supports fair play, inclusivity, and the holistic development of athletes.

Public Consultation and Feedback

Dr. Mandaviya also invited the general public to share their suggestions and comments on the Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024. Submissions can be made via email to draft.sportsbill[at]gov[dot]in by October 25, 2024. The draft bill can be accessed online at the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ website.

The Ministry plans to continue engaging with a wide range of stakeholders, ensuring that the voices of athletes, administrators, experts, and the public are integrated into the final version of the bill. This ongoing dialogue underscores the government’s commitment to creating a progressive and sustainable sports governance framework for the future of Indian sports.

As the bill moves towards finalization, it represents a critical step in the transformation of India’s sports ecosystem, paving the way for greater transparency, athlete empowerment, and international competitiveness.