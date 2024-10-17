Evacuations in Beirut: Al Jazeera and Norwegian Embassy Cleared
A building in central Beirut that houses the offices of Al Jazeera and the Norwegian Embassy was evacuated due to a warning. The evacuation occurred amid Israeli orders for evacuations in the region as it targets Hezbollah-linked sites.
On Thursday, Al Jazeera reported the evacuation, though the origin of the warning remains undisclosed.
This event comes as Israel has issued evacuation orders for various structures, towns, and cities, citing strikes on Hezbollah-linked targets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
