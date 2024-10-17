Dividing Western Sahara: A New Avenue for Peace?

Staffan de Mistura, the UN envoy for Western Sahara, has proposed a novel solution to the decades-old conflict: dividing the disputed territory between Morocco and the Polisario Front. This suggestion was made during a closed-door briefing to the UN Security Council, as reported by Reuters.

Since 1975, Morocco claims Western Sahara as its own, while the Algeria-backed Polisario Front advocates for an independent state. Morocco supports autonomy under its sovereignty, whereas the Polisario Front seeks a referendum allowing for independence. De Mistura suggested that partition could lead to an independent state in the south and integration of the remaining part with Morocco.

Although neither Morocco nor the Polisario Front endorsed the proposal, de Mistura emphasized the need for the UN to evaluate the usefulness of his envoy role if no progress is achieved within six months. The issue remains central to Moroccan-Algerian tensions, with global political players like France and the US offering support for Morocco's sovereignty plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)