Left Menu

Dividing Western Sahara: A New Avenue for Peace?

Staffan de Mistura, the UN envoy for Western Sahara, suggested partitioning the territory as a solution to the ongoing dispute between Morocco and the Polisario Front. While Morocco proposes autonomy under its sovereignty, the Polisario Front insists on a referendum for independence. De Mistura's proposal was rejected by both parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:01 IST
Dividing Western Sahara: A New Avenue for Peace?

Staffan de Mistura, the UN envoy for Western Sahara, has proposed a novel solution to the decades-old conflict: dividing the disputed territory between Morocco and the Polisario Front. This suggestion was made during a closed-door briefing to the UN Security Council, as reported by Reuters.

Since 1975, Morocco claims Western Sahara as its own, while the Algeria-backed Polisario Front advocates for an independent state. Morocco supports autonomy under its sovereignty, whereas the Polisario Front seeks a referendum allowing for independence. De Mistura suggested that partition could lead to an independent state in the south and integration of the remaining part with Morocco.

Although neither Morocco nor the Polisario Front endorsed the proposal, de Mistura emphasized the need for the UN to evaluate the usefulness of his envoy role if no progress is achieved within six months. The issue remains central to Moroccan-Algerian tensions, with global political players like France and the US offering support for Morocco's sovereignty plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024