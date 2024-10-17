Left Menu

Admiral's Strategic Visit: Eastern Naval Command's New Era

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, visited the Eastern Naval Command, inaugurating a modern jetty to enhance maritime infrastructure. This facility increases berthing space for new ships, boosting Navy's capabilities to uphold national security. He also reviewed command's operational readiness and interacted with fleet crews.

Updated: 17-10-2024 20:02 IST
Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, recently embarked on a significant visit to the Eastern Naval Command from October 15, participating in numerous key activities.

During this visit, Admiral Tripathi unveiled a cutting-edge jetty, N1-N3, boasting advanced support features designed to elevate the maritime infrastructure capabilities of the ENC. This development not only expands berthing options for forthcoming ships but also enhances the Navy's strategic operations, ensuring robust national security as reported in an official release.

Moreover, Admiral Tripathi evaluated the command's operational readiness and engaged with the crews of the eastern fleet units, reinforcing the Navy's commitment to safeguarding national interests.

