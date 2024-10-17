Shekhawat Inaugurates Coal Gallery 'Black Diamond' at National Science Centre

The Ministry of Coal unveiled its first-ever interactive coal gallery, ‘Black Diamond: Unveiling the Depths,’ at the National Science Centre, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The exhibition, which delves into the history, extraction, and significance of coal, was inaugurated by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Minister of State for Coal and Mines Shri Satish Chandra Dubey.

A Tribute to Coal’s Role in India's Energy Story

During the inauguration, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized that the gallery aims to provide insights into the past and present of coal, highlighting its crucial role in India’s energy security and economic development. He stressed that while India transitions to greener energy solutions, coal remains a cornerstone of the country’s energy infrastructure. The gallery serves to inspire future innovation in energy production and sustainability.

The gallery offers an educational and interactive experience, designed to provide visitors with an in-depth understanding of the coal industry's evolution. By showcasing modern technologies and innovations in coal mining and environmental practices, the exhibition dispels misconceptions about the environmental impact of coal mining while highlighting its importance to the energy sector.

Immersive Experiences and Technological Highlights

The ‘Black Diamond’ exhibition provides a variety of engaging exhibits:

Dynamic Diorama of Open-Cast Mining: A visually detailed diorama offers visitors an immersive experience of large-scale open-cast mining, demonstrating the complexities of modern coal extraction.

Simulated Coal Mine Experience: Visitors can embark on a virtual descent into a coal seam, exploring longwall mining machines and the safety equipment used by miners. This feature offers a realistic glimpse into the life of an underground miner.

Dragline Simulator: One of the star attractions, this simulator allows visitors to operate a dragline machine virtually, combining real-world consoles with digital displays. It offers an interactive look at the skills required for modern mining operations.

Coal Exploration & ‘Kayakalp’ Digital Diorama: This section highlights advanced coal exploration methods and showcases Coal

India Limited's innovative land reclamation project ‘Kayakalp’. Abandoned coal mines are transformed into eco-parks or tourist attractions, demonstrating a commitment to environmental stewardship.

Raniganj Mining Rescue Operation Capsule: A tribute to the bravery of miners, this exhibit recreates the Raniganj mining rescue operation, offering visitors a closer look at the courageous efforts to save trapped miners.

A Fusion of Technology and Storytelling

The exhibition goes beyond traditional museum displays by integrating cutting-edge technology and immersive storytelling techniques. Visitors can explore how ancient plant matter transformed into "Black Gold", which powers economies worldwide. Through interactive simulations, digital dioramas, and virtual experiences, the gallery educates visitors on the technological advancements and environmental efforts within the coal industry.

Educational Focus

Designed to spark curiosity, especially among students and young learners, the gallery aligns with the government’s focus on promoting scientific thinking. It not only highlights coal’s role in India’s development but also fosters awareness about sustainable practices in mining and resource management.

Secretary of the Ministry of Culture Shri Arunish Chawla and other senior officials attended the event, further underscoring the collaborative efforts between the Ministries of Coal, Culture, and Tourism to create this first-of-its-kind exhibition in India.

The 'Black Diamond' gallery offers a blend of education, innovation, and sustainability, helping visitors explore the rich heritage of coal mining while promoting new insights into coal’s pivotal role in shaping India’s present and future energy needs.