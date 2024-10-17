Tragic Family Feud: Monetary Dispute Turns Deadly in Uttar Pradesh

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, a family dispute turned fatal as a man allegedly murdered his elder brother and sister-in-law. The dispute reportedly stemmed from monetary negotiations over the sale of a buffalo, according to local police reports.

Fatehpur Superintendent of Police, Dhawal Jaiswal, disclosed that the suspect, identified as Sandeep alias Modilal Tiwari, engaged in a heated argument with his elder brother Dharmendra, aged 40. The argument escalated, culminating in the alleged use of an axe to commit the homicide against both Dharmendra and his 37-year-old wife, Ruby.

Law enforcement authorities have been mobilized to apprehend the accused, while the bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem examination, underlining the gravity of this tragic familial altercation.

