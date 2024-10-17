Curriculum Controversy: Ministry Demands Inclusion of Disability and Transgender Rights
The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has addressed concerns over the exclusion of key disability and transgender rights laws from the National Medical Commission's (NMC) new curriculum. It has requested the NMC to review a representation highlighting these omissions and respond within 15 days.
The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has challenged the National Medical Commission (NMC) over the apparent omission of key disability and transgender rights laws in their newly proposed curriculum.
An official memorandum issued on October 14, 2024, demands the NMC to consider a detailed representation presented by Siddhartha Singh and notable figures like Air Commodore (Dr.) Sanjay Sharma (Retd.), who currently serves as CEO of the MD Association for Transgender Health.
This representation emphasizes the neglect of significant points from the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, urging an immediate response to this pressing concern within 15 days.
