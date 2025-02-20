Left Menu

Volkai's Rights Issue Sees Unprecedented Investor Demand

Volkai's rights issue, under the code VOLKAI-RE, experienced remarkable investor interest, with demand surpassing supply by 2 lakh shares. The stock soared by 40%, reflecting growing confidence in the company's AI innovations. As Volkai propels Indian AI to new heights, market anticipation reaches a fever pitch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 16:06 IST
Volkai Rights Issue: A Historic Opening Day with Strong Demand. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Volkai, an AI frontrunner from India, launched its rights issue today with remarkable investor backing, marking a substantial milestone for the company. The VOLKAI-RE code saw an overwhelming demand of 10 lakh shares compared to the 8 lakh offered, illustrated by a 40% stock surge that opened at Rs1.40.

Analysts attribute this stock performance and enthusiasm to Volkai's pioneering AI innovations. The company's strategic positioning in the AI sector has boosted market confidence, enticing both seasoned investors and newcomers. This highlights a growing interest in Indian-developed technologies with global applications.

Volkai's debut as a key player in the Indian AI landscape signals a promising future, driving investor demand to exceed available shares. As the company continues to push AI boundaries, its impact is poised to resonate across markets, fostering unprecedented investor engagement and market confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

