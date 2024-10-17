Left Menu

Debate Over Section 6A: Legal and Cultural Ramifications

The constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, allowing Bangladeshi immigrants in Assam to gain citizenship, was upheld by a constitution bench. Petitioners argued it violates constitutional articles and threatens Assamese culture, while supporters claim it aligns with foreign policy and national unity principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:05 IST
Debate Over Section 6A: Legal and Cultural Ramifications
  • Country:
  • India

A significant legal debate has emerged over Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, a provision that grants citizenship to Bangladeshi immigrants who entered Assam during a specific timeframe. This provision's constitutional validity was upheld by a 4:1 majority verdict from the Constitution bench.

Petitioners claim that Section 6A violates multiple constitutional articles and poses a risk to Assam's indigenous culture. They argue it disrupts the unity and integrity of the nation, contradicts democratic values, and potentially precipitates ethnic conflicts. They also express concerns over the burden on the country's resources due to the demographic shifts.

Supporters of the provision, including the Centre, argue that it prevents societal division and reinforces fraternity. They emphasize that foreign policy matters traditionally lie outside judicial scrutiny and that Section 6A aligns with international norms and historic federal arrangements. They caution against rendering Section 6A unconstitutional, which could result in statelessness for many immigrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024