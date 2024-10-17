Debate Over Section 6A: Legal and Cultural Ramifications

A significant legal debate has emerged over Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, a provision that grants citizenship to Bangladeshi immigrants who entered Assam during a specific timeframe. This provision's constitutional validity was upheld by a 4:1 majority verdict from the Constitution bench.

Petitioners claim that Section 6A violates multiple constitutional articles and poses a risk to Assam's indigenous culture. They argue it disrupts the unity and integrity of the nation, contradicts democratic values, and potentially precipitates ethnic conflicts. They also express concerns over the burden on the country's resources due to the demographic shifts.

Supporters of the provision, including the Centre, argue that it prevents societal division and reinforces fraternity. They emphasize that foreign policy matters traditionally lie outside judicial scrutiny and that Section 6A aligns with international norms and historic federal arrangements. They caution against rendering Section 6A unconstitutional, which could result in statelessness for many immigrants.

