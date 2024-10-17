The High-Stakes Chess Game: Targeting Hezbollah and Hamas Leaders

The ongoing conflict between Israel and militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah has resulted in the targeted killings of several of their top leaders. Over the course of a turbulent year, Israel executed operations against these groups in response to a deadly attack launched by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

Among the most significant figures targeted was Yahya Sinwar, the chief of Hamas, whose death remains unconfirmed but probable according to Israeli sources. Sinwar, known for orchestrating the October 7 raids, had been a primary target for Israeli forces due to his strategic influence.

On Hezbollah's side, their leader Hassan Nasrallah was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike. This elimination has dealt a significant blow to the group, which historically has posed a major threat to Israel. The list of targeted leaders also includes prominent commanders such as Saleh al-Arouri and Ibrahim Aqil.

(With inputs from agencies.)