Left Menu

The High-Stakes Chess Game: Targeting Hezbollah and Hamas Leaders

Israel has targeted and reportedly killed several high-ranking leaders of the militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah over a year-long conflict ignited by a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. Notable figures include Yahya Sinwar of Hamas and Hassan Nasrallah of Hezbollah, key masterminds behind operations against Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:36 IST
The High-Stakes Chess Game: Targeting Hezbollah and Hamas Leaders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah has resulted in the targeted killings of several of their top leaders. Over the course of a turbulent year, Israel executed operations against these groups in response to a deadly attack launched by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

Among the most significant figures targeted was Yahya Sinwar, the chief of Hamas, whose death remains unconfirmed but probable according to Israeli sources. Sinwar, known for orchestrating the October 7 raids, had been a primary target for Israeli forces due to his strategic influence.

On Hezbollah's side, their leader Hassan Nasrallah was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike. This elimination has dealt a significant blow to the group, which historically has posed a major threat to Israel. The list of targeted leaders also includes prominent commanders such as Saleh al-Arouri and Ibrahim Aqil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024