Secret Service Under Fire: Calls for Reform After Trump Assassination Attempt

An independent panel assessing the attempted assassination of Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally has highlighted critical deficiencies in the Secret Service's operations and called for urgent reforms. The report indicates that without significant change, another security breach is likely.

The review faulted the Secret Service for communication failures and inadequate protection plans on the day of the incident. Critically, it noted the agency's inability to adapt to the unique risks facing Trump, demanding new leadership and a reevaluation of its protective mission.

In response, the Secret Service stated it has already implemented significant improvements, enhancing communications and protective operations. The agency is working with Congress to boost funding, modernize technology, and improve training to prevent future incidents.

