Tragic End in Rajasthan: Love Allegations Lead to Brutal Murder

In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old man was brutally beaten to death in Neem Ka Thana district, Rajasthan, amid accusations of him being in a romantic relationship with a married woman, police stated on Thursday.

The authorities have detained four individuals, among them the in-laws of the woman involved, as part of the murder investigation, according to police reports.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Anuj Dal revealed that the assault took place on Wednesday night in Rawat Majra village. When police reached the scene, Mukesh Kumar Meena was found unconscious and later declared dead at a hospital. Meena's sister has named six suspects in her complaint, prompting a murder and kidnapping case to be filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)