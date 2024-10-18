Texas Files Groundbreaking Lawsuit Against Doctor Over Gender-Affirming Care

Texas has filed what appears to be the first lawsuit targeting a doctor under the state's ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors. The lawsuit accuses Dr. May Lau of prescribing puberty blockers and hormones to at least 21 minors.

Attorney General Ken Paxton claims the pediatrician acted in defiance of the law, risking the health and safety of minors. The legal action has arrived in the District Court of Collin County after Governor Greg Abbott signed the law in June 2023. The law mandates revocation of medical licenses for doctors who prescribe gender transition drugs to minors.

Dr. Lau reportedly prescribed prohibited testosterone shortly before the law took effect, and is further accused of falsifying records. The case highlights a broader national debate, with the U.S. Supreme Court set to review a similar ban in Tennessee, potentially impacting laws across multiple states.

(With inputs from agencies.)