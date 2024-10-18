U.S. Sees New Opening for Gaza Ceasefire After Hamas Leader's Death

In a move to end hostilities in Gaza, the United States plans to renew negotiations for a ceasefire and the release of hostages, a proposal bolstered by the recent death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. The U.S. State Department perceives Sinwar's demise as eliminating a major barrier to peace talks.

A recent briefing by State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller described Sinwar as the 'chief obstacle' to resolving the conflict, which escalated after Sinwar masterminded attacks on southern Israel, resulting in significant casualties and hostages. The U.S. has been collaborating with Qatar and Egypt for months in pursuit of a ceasefire deal.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has engaged with Qatar and Saudi Arabia's foreign ministers to advance discussions on ending the conflict and addressing post-war issues in Gaza. Washington is intensifying efforts to capitalize on the changed dynamics potentially leading towards lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)