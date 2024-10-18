Left Menu

Unveiling the Plot: Former Indian Intelligence Officer Charged in NYC Foiled Assassination

The United States has accused Vikash Yadav, a former Indian intelligence officer, of orchestrating a plot to kill Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York City. An indictment was unveiled, revealing Yadav's alleged involvement. An Indian government committee discussed the matter with U.S. officials in a productive meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 02:32 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 02:32 IST
intelligence officer

The United States has charged Vikash Yadav, a former Indian intelligence officer, with orchestrating an assassination plot in New York City. Yadav is accused of directing a failed attempt to kill Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. An indictment against him was recently unsealed, shedding light on the alleged involvement of Indian agents in this high-profile case.

Yadav was previously associated with India's Research and Analysis Wing, a prominent spy agency. The indictment has sparked significant diplomatic activity, with an Indian government committee meeting with U.S. officials in Washington on Tuesday to address the alleged plot. According to sources, the discussions were termed as productive, reflecting growing cooperation between the two nations.

This case highlights intricate geopolitical dynamics and raises questions about international intelligence operations. Both countries seem inclined towards resolving the issue through diplomatic channels, indicating a mutual desire to maintain bilateral relations despite the serious nature of the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

