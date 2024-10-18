Left Menu

Foiled Plot to Kill Sikh Leader Unravels

The Justice Department has charged an Indian government employee with planning a murder-for-hire in New York. Yikash Yadav, still at large, was reportedly involved in a plot targeting a Sikh separatist leader, initially revealed by federal prosecutors last year.

Updated: 18-10-2024 03:18 IST
The Justice Department has filed criminal charges against an Indian government employee involved in a murder-for-hire scheme targeting a U.S. citizen in New York City.

Yikash Yadav, currently a fugitive, faces federal charges for his alleged role in orchestrating the assassination attempt.

This plot, first unveiled by federal prosecutors last year, involved Nikhil Gupta, a man recruited by a then-unknown Indian government employee, to kill a Sikh separatist leader in New York.

(With inputs from agencies.)

