Texas Supreme Court Halts Execution Amid Legal Clash Over Shaken Baby Case

The Texas Supreme Court on Thursday issued a temporary halt on the execution of Robert Roberson, a death row inmate convicted of murdering his daughter, in a case linked to the controversial diagnosis of shaken baby syndrome.

This ruling was influenced by a bipartisan group of state lawmakers who issued a subpoena requiring Roberson to testify about his conviction, setting a legal collision course among Texas' government branches.

Despite the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles denying clemency, doubts persist over Roberson's conviction, with new medical insights and advocacy from lawmakers questioning the validity of the shaken baby diagnosis.

(With inputs from agencies.)