Left Menu

A 'Good Beginning': Indian-Pakistani Diplomatic Moves Towards Reconciliation

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar visited Pakistan for the SCO meeting, marking a potential thaw in strained Indo-Pak relations. Former Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif called it a 'good beginning.' Although informal interactions occurred, official talks were denied by New Delhi, highlighting ongoing diplomatic complexities between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 10:02 IST
A 'Good Beginning': Indian-Pakistani Diplomatic Moves Towards Reconciliation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

This week saw a significant diplomatic visit as Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar traveled to Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting. This marked the first visit by an Indian foreign minister to Pakistan in nearly a decade, creating potential for easing relations between the long-standing rivals.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, in discussions with Indian journalists, described the visit as a 'good beginning.' Sharif emphasized the importance of maintaining dialogue between the nuclear-armed neighbors, noting the decades lost to tension and advocating for a different trajectory over the next 75 years.

While informal exchanges were mentioned, India's foreign ministry denied any official meetings outside of the SCO event. The capital city of Islamabad remained under tight security throughout the visit, underscoring the delicate nature of the diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024