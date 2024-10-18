A 'Good Beginning': Indian-Pakistani Diplomatic Moves Towards Reconciliation

This week saw a significant diplomatic visit as Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar traveled to Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting. This marked the first visit by an Indian foreign minister to Pakistan in nearly a decade, creating potential for easing relations between the long-standing rivals.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, in discussions with Indian journalists, described the visit as a 'good beginning.' Sharif emphasized the importance of maintaining dialogue between the nuclear-armed neighbors, noting the decades lost to tension and advocating for a different trajectory over the next 75 years.

While informal exchanges were mentioned, India's foreign ministry denied any official meetings outside of the SCO event. The capital city of Islamabad remained under tight security throughout the visit, underscoring the delicate nature of the diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)