Ukraine's Resilient Air Defence in Ongoing Drone Battle

Ukraine's military effectively thwarted a massive overnight drone assault, shooting down 80 of 135 Russian drones. Amid heightened electronic warfare, 44 drones' locations remain uncertain, presumed to have crashed in Ukraine. Two drones ventured into Belarus, while 10 remain airborne over Ukrainian territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 18-10-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 11:20 IST
In a strategic show of defense, Ukraine's military claimed to have successfully neutralized 80 out of 135 drones launched by Russia in a significant overnight assault. The statement came from Ukraine's air force on Friday, highlighting the effectiveness of their air defense systems amid escalating tensions.

Despite these successes, the Ukrainian military reported losing track of 44 drones, believed to have been downed within Ukrainian borders due to sophisticated electronic warfare tactics. These missing drones are a cause for concern as they may pose unknown threats if not recovered or neutralized.

Furthermore, the air force confirmed that two drones deviated from their expected trajectory, heading into Belarus, while approximately ten drones continue to hover in Ukrainian airspace, posing an ongoing security challenge.

