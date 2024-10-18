Left Menu

Uttarakhand Set to Lead with Uniform Civil Code Implementation

The draft for implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand has been submitted to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The proposed code aims to ensure equal treatment and empower women. The state government will review the draft before discussing it in the cabinet for approval and implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 18-10-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 14:17 IST
The government of Uttarakhand is poised to make history as it moves closer to implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The final draft, prepared by a nine-member committee led by Shatrughna Singh, was presented to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

With a focus on equality and women's empowerment, the UCC aims to streamline laws related to marriage, divorce, succession, and live-in relationships. According to Dhami, the initiative is intended to provide equal treatment to all sections of society without targeting any specific group.

The state's cabinet will soon review the draft, potentially making Uttarakhand the first state in India to enact such legislation. The move fulfills a significant promise made by the BJP in the 2022 elections, showcasing its commitment to legal reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

