Togo Halts Yango Operations Amid Security Concerns
Togo's transport ministry has suspended the ride-hailing app Yango, owned by Russia's Yandex, due to security concerns. The app began operations in June without authorization. The ministry cited passenger safety and legal issues as reasons for the suspension. Yango has not commented on the decision.
The transport ministry of Togo has halted the operations of the ride-hailing app Yango, a subsidiary of Russia's technology giant Yandex. This suspension follows just months after the app launched in the West African country.
Citing security concerns, the ministry highlighted that Yango began operating without the necessary authorization and violated Togo's operational procedures. The decision aims to address potential threats to passenger safety and legal compliance.
Yango's suspension applies nationwide, according to the transport ministry's statement released on Thursday. The company has yet to issue a response regarding this development.
