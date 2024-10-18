Left Menu

Kerala's Crackdown on Recruitment Scams: Task Force Launched

The Kerala government has established a task force to combat illegal recruitment and visa fraud. This initiative, part of NORKA's 'Operation Shubhayatra', involves various officials and seeks to address fraudulent practices by recruiters. Key measures include creating a legal framework and strengthening cyber capabilities to prevent occurrences.

  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government is intensifying efforts to combat illegal recruitment and visa fraud by forming a specialized task force. This action, launched on Friday under the directive of the Secretary of the Department of Expatriate Affairs, is part of NORKA's 'Operation Shubhayatra', according to officials.

The newly formed task force comprises top officials, including the CEO of NORKA Roots, Protector of Emigrants officers, and the Superintendent of Police from the NRI Cell. The group plans to meet monthly to evaluate progress on ongoing investigations into fraudulent recruitment activities.

The task force is also acting on recommendations from the NGO Pravasi Legal Cell, advocating for stricter measures through the Ministry of External Affairs. The government is exploring legislative options and collaborating with financial institutions to monitor suspicious transactions.

