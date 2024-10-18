Left Menu

Data Breach Shakes Greece's Elite Crime-Fighting Unit

A Greek police officers association plans legal action following the online publication of personal details of over 500 members of a new crime-fighting agency. The leak raises concerns over data protection and has sparked criticism from opposition parties, accusing the government of incompetence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:19 IST
Data Breach Shakes Greece's Elite Crime-Fighting Unit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

A legal battle is brewing as a Greek police officers association gears up to take action after sensitive details of hundreds of officers from a newly formed crime-fighting agency were leaked online. The breach has prompted widespread concern over data security within law enforcement.

The Directorate for Combating Organised Crime, known as DAOE, was inaugurated to tackle severe crimes such as contract killings and money laundering. However, the recent leak has overshadowed its mission, leading to an internal investigation and criticism from opposition parties.

The association expressed deep concern, emphasizing that exclusive information or mere mistakes should not compromise officer safety. Meanwhile, opposition parties are blaming the conservative government for inadequate data protection measures, calling the incident a significant oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024