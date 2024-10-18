Data Breach Shakes Greece's Elite Crime-Fighting Unit
A Greek police officers association plans legal action following the online publication of personal details of over 500 members of a new crime-fighting agency. The leak raises concerns over data protection and has sparked criticism from opposition parties, accusing the government of incompetence.
- Country:
- Greece
A legal battle is brewing as a Greek police officers association gears up to take action after sensitive details of hundreds of officers from a newly formed crime-fighting agency were leaked online. The breach has prompted widespread concern over data security within law enforcement.
The Directorate for Combating Organised Crime, known as DAOE, was inaugurated to tackle severe crimes such as contract killings and money laundering. However, the recent leak has overshadowed its mission, leading to an internal investigation and criticism from opposition parties.
The association expressed deep concern, emphasizing that exclusive information or mere mistakes should not compromise officer safety. Meanwhile, opposition parties are blaming the conservative government for inadequate data protection measures, calling the incident a significant oversight.
(With inputs from agencies.)