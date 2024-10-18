Left Menu

Punjab Shutdown: Student Protests and Alleged Rape Incident Trigger Arrests and School Closures

The Punjab government in Pakistan has shut down all educational institutions for three days and arrested over 600 students amid protests over an alleged on-campus rape. Authorities claim it was fake news, but protests intensified, leading to injuries and social unrest. The government fears security threats amid ongoing demonstrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Punjab province of Pakistan has been thrown into turmoil following the closure of all educational institutions and the arrest of over 600 students due to growing protests over an alleged on-campus rape incident.

The student unrest, exacerbated by political tensions, prompted the government to ban public gatherings as violent demonstrations unfolded. The police arrested students connected to the protests, but many were later released after parental assurances. Authorities deny rape allegations, calling it 'fake news' aimed at inciting unrest.

Apart from managing student protests, the government is also dealing with calls for demonstrations from the jailed former premier's party, raising fears of security threats amid an intense socio-political climate. A crackdown on social media figures has been initiated to curb the spread of what the government describes as 'false information.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

