Punjab Shutdown: Student Protests and Alleged Rape Incident Trigger Arrests and School Closures

The Punjab province of Pakistan has been thrown into turmoil following the closure of all educational institutions and the arrest of over 600 students due to growing protests over an alleged on-campus rape incident.

The student unrest, exacerbated by political tensions, prompted the government to ban public gatherings as violent demonstrations unfolded. The police arrested students connected to the protests, but many were later released after parental assurances. Authorities deny rape allegations, calling it 'fake news' aimed at inciting unrest.

Apart from managing student protests, the government is also dealing with calls for demonstrations from the jailed former premier's party, raising fears of security threats amid an intense socio-political climate. A crackdown on social media figures has been initiated to curb the spread of what the government describes as 'false information.'

(With inputs from agencies.)