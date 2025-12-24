Kashmir's Educational Institutions Fight Against Drug Abuse
Authorities in Kashmir have directed educational institutions to establish in-situ de-addiction mechanisms to combat drug abuse. At a meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg, schools and colleges were instructed to appoint nodal officers and conduct awareness campaigns. Religious leaders and law enforcement will also play roles in the initiative.
- Country:
- India
Kashmir's educational institutions were instructed on Wednesday to implement in-situ de-addiction mechanisms as part of a wider initiative to curb drug abuse among students. This directive emerged during a meeting headed by Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg, where measures to address substance abuse were thoroughly reviewed.
The meeting stressed coordinated efforts, mandating schools and colleges to appoint nodal officers for overseeing educational programs and counselling services aimed at vulnerable students. Additionally, the Waqf authorities were tasked with engaging religious leaders to harness their community influence for awareness campaigns.
The police were directed to boost surveillance on known drug hotspots, collaborating closely with health departments. Meanwhile, IMHANS will implement a monitoring framework for coaching institutions, while educational department heads will compile lists of staff to undertake specific training in counselling and detection activities.
