Greek Dockworkers Block Ammunition Shipment Amid Gaza War Protests

In a notable protest against the Gaza war, members of a Greek dockworkers' union obstructed the loading of a shipment of ammunition meant for Israel at Piraeus port, officials reported on Friday.

The contentious cargo, containing 21 tons of ammunition from North Macedonia, arrived on Thursday, meant to be transported aboard a Marshall Islands-flagged vessel. Union leaders had previously announced plans to disrupt weaponry shipments to Israel, stating their opposition to Greece's role in the conflict.

Images on social media depicted demonstrators with flares and graffiti on a truck urging "murderers" to exit the port. Despite Greece's support for Israel's right to self-defense, it has called for a ceasefire, labeling the situation a humanitarian disaster. Authorities are investigating, and a union leader faces an arrest warrant.

