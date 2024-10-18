Left Menu

Unplanned Night in the Wilderness: Election Chief Rescued in Uttarakhand

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar experienced an unexpected ordeal when his chopper made an emergency landing in a deserted Uttarakhand village. Stranded for hours, he was saved by passing trekkers and locals who provided food, warmth, and assistance until rescue teams arrived.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pithoragarh | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:18 IST
Unplanned Night in the Wilderness: Election Chief Rescued in Uttarakhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, endured an unexpected and challenging experience when his chopper was forced to make an emergency landing in a deserted village in Uttarakhand. Stranded at 12,000 feet for 17 hours, Kumar found himself stuck in freezing temperatures on Wednesday afternoon.

Ralam village, only populated in summer months, became the unintended stop due to poor visibility for Kumar and his companions, including the pilot and poll staff. Their plight was relieved when two trekkers from Bengaluru provided them with instant noodles and dry fruits, offering much-needed sustenance and warmth through a bonfire.

The rescue operation, promptly coordinated by local authorities and the ITBP, involved the village pradhan and residents who trekked several kilometers to assist. By early Thursday, the arrival of rescue teams provided much-needed relief, enabling Kumar and his team to resume their journey back to New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

