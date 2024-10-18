Left Menu

Israel’s Strategic Overhaul: Reshaping Regional Power

Israel achieved a major victory by killing Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, aiming to secure long-term strategic advantages. With U.S. elections near, Israel accelerates military actions against Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran. Israeli efforts focus on creating buffer zones and reshaping regional geopolitics in their favor amid international diplomatic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The targeted killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar marked a significant milestone for Israel in its ongoing conflict with the Gaza Strip. Beyond the immediate military victory, Israeli leaders are working to cement broader strategic gains, a move aimed at reshaping the regional landscape in their favor, sources suggest.

As the U.S. elections loom, Israel is intensifying military operations against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon. The objective is to establish durable buffer zones before the next U.S. presidential administration is sworn in, cautioning Hezbollah and Iran against any future aggression, according to sources close to the developments.

International responses have varied, with U.S. President Biden expected to utilize Sinwar's death to nudge Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu towards de-escalation. Netanyahu, however, appears poised to leverage the situation in pursuit of long-term geopolitical advantages, even as regional and global diplomatic tensions rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

