Israel’s Strategic Overhaul: Reshaping Regional Power

The targeted killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar marked a significant milestone for Israel in its ongoing conflict with the Gaza Strip. Beyond the immediate military victory, Israeli leaders are working to cement broader strategic gains, a move aimed at reshaping the regional landscape in their favor, sources suggest.

As the U.S. elections loom, Israel is intensifying military operations against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon. The objective is to establish durable buffer zones before the next U.S. presidential administration is sworn in, cautioning Hezbollah and Iran against any future aggression, according to sources close to the developments.

International responses have varied, with U.S. President Biden expected to utilize Sinwar's death to nudge Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu towards de-escalation. Netanyahu, however, appears poised to leverage the situation in pursuit of long-term geopolitical advantages, even as regional and global diplomatic tensions rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)