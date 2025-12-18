Paris Talks Set Stage for Lebanon's Military Future
Political leaders met in Paris to plan a February conference to support Lebanon's armed forces. Discussions included disarming Hezbollah, with French, Saudi, and American officials engaging with Lebanon's army chief to create a disarmament roadmap.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:58 IST
- Country:
- France
A meeting held by political parties in Paris on Thursday ended with a consensus on organizing a conference in February aimed at bolstering the Lebanese armed forces, according to a French foreign ministry spokesperson.
The discussions focused on progressing efforts to disarm Hezbollah. French, Saudi Arabian, and American delegates engaged in talks with the head of the Lebanese army.
The goal of the talks was to finalize a roadmap that would support the disarmament process of the Hezbollah group.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Loss: Indian Nationals in Russian Armed Forces
Diplomatic Talks Intensify Over Hezbollah Disarmament Amid Ceasefire Strains
Paris Summit Tackles Hezbollah Disarmament Amid Rising Tensions
Indian Army recalls courage, valour of Armed Forces in 1971 War on Vijay Diwas
Sanlayan Group's High-Voltage Power Supply Among Seven DRDO Technologies Transferred to the Armed Forces