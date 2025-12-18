Paris Talks Set Stage for Lebanon's Military Future

A meeting held by political parties in Paris on Thursday ended with a consensus on organizing a conference in February aimed at bolstering the Lebanese armed forces, according to a French foreign ministry spokesperson.

The discussions focused on progressing efforts to disarm Hezbollah. French, Saudi Arabian, and American delegates engaged in talks with the head of the Lebanese army.

The goal of the talks was to finalize a roadmap that would support the disarmament process of the Hezbollah group.

