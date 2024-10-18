Left Menu

Court Halts Appointment of Kenyan Deputy President Amid Political Turmoil

Kenya faces political unrest as a high court blocks the appointment of Kithure Kindiki as deputy president. President Ruto's previous deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, was impeached on allegations of constitutional violations. The court's decision extends the crisis, with Kindiki's role uncertain until a judicial hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:36 IST
The political landscape in Kenya remains unsettled as the high court has temporarily blocked the appointment of Kithure Kindiki to the position of deputy president. Although President William Ruto named Kindiki as his pick, the appointment has been halted pending a case review set for next week.

This development follows the historic impeachment of Ruto's former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, amid widespread protests and allegations of constitutional misconduct. Gachagua, who was absent due to hospitalization during the Senate vote to dismiss him, has lodged multiple legal challenges against his impeachment.

As the situation unfolds, the court's intervention extends the political instability in Kenya, with Kindiki's fate hanging in balance until a judicial hearing scheduled for October 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

