Hezbollah's Toll: A Conservative Estimate
Israel's military chief, Herzi Halevi, announced that Israel estimates Hezbollah's death toll at 1,500 operatives, following numerous airstrikes in southern Lebanon. He described significant disruption to Hezbollah's command structure and suggested actual fatalities could be higher as Hezbollah conceals dead operatives and commanders.
- Country:
- Israel
Israel's military leader, Herzi Halevi, has assessed that approximately 1,500 soldiers of the Lebanese Hezbollah have been killed, a figure he regards as conservative. His remarks were made public by the military on Friday.
According to Halevi, Hezbollah's chain of command has faced substantial damage, with the group concealing the extent of its casualties, including dead commanders. "We estimate that we are at around 1,500 Hezbollah operatives killed," he conveyed to ground troops stationed in southern Lebanon.
Halevi underlined that these estimates come amidst numerous airstrikes, hinting that there might be more fatalities than currently known, as Hezbollah is actively hiding its losses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israeli military warns people to evacuate Lebanese communities north of UN buffer zone, reports AP.
North Korea Denounces Seoul's Military Parade as 'Clown Show'
Israeli military says it killed a senior Hamas leader in Gaza in a strike 3 months ago, reports AP.
Kim Yo Jong Rains on Seoul's Military Parade
Tensions Surge as Israel's Military Initiates Major Evacuations in Lebanon