Hezbollah's Toll: A Conservative Estimate

Israel's military chief, Herzi Halevi, announced that Israel estimates Hezbollah's death toll at 1,500 operatives, following numerous airstrikes in southern Lebanon. He described significant disruption to Hezbollah's command structure and suggested actual fatalities could be higher as Hezbollah conceals dead operatives and commanders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:54 IST
Israel's military leader, Herzi Halevi, has assessed that approximately 1,500 soldiers of the Lebanese Hezbollah have been killed, a figure he regards as conservative. His remarks were made public by the military on Friday.

According to Halevi, Hezbollah's chain of command has faced substantial damage, with the group concealing the extent of its casualties, including dead commanders. "We estimate that we are at around 1,500 Hezbollah operatives killed," he conveyed to ground troops stationed in southern Lebanon.

Halevi underlined that these estimates come amidst numerous airstrikes, hinting that there might be more fatalities than currently known, as Hezbollah is actively hiding its losses.

