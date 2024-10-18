Supreme Court's Verdicts: Tackling Child Marriages and Other Key Judgements

On Friday, October 18, the Supreme Court addressed a range of significant cases, focusing on the widespread issue of child marriages. The top court issued detailed instructions to the government and related bodies in a bid to eradicate this pressing social problem.

The Court concluded a habeas corpus petition involving alleged detainment by the Isha Foundation, and sanctioned the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority's right to appeal against a TDSAT order. It also cleared the path for proceedings in Punjab's 2015 sacrilege incidents.

In a major revision, the Supreme Court reversed its 2022 verdict on benami property transaction laws while reiterating the rejection of frivolous petitions and addressing various legal challenges presented before it.

(With inputs from agencies.)