Supreme Court's Verdicts: Tackling Child Marriages and Other Key Judgements

The Supreme Court heard several important cases on October 18, including issuing directives to combat child marriages, closing a habeas corpus petition related to Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation, allowing AERA to appeal a TDSAT order, advancing the Punjab sacrilege trials, and reviewing benami property transaction laws.

Updated: 18-10-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:55 IST
On Friday, October 18, the Supreme Court addressed a range of significant cases, focusing on the widespread issue of child marriages. The top court issued detailed instructions to the government and related bodies in a bid to eradicate this pressing social problem.

The Court concluded a habeas corpus petition involving alleged detainment by the Isha Foundation, and sanctioned the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority's right to appeal against a TDSAT order. It also cleared the path for proceedings in Punjab's 2015 sacrilege incidents.

In a major revision, the Supreme Court reversed its 2022 verdict on benami property transaction laws while reiterating the rejection of frivolous petitions and addressing various legal challenges presented before it.

