Supreme Push Against Child Marriages: Legal, Judicial, and Tech Interventions

The Supreme Court has initiated robust measures to tackle the persistent issue of child marriages in the country. Emphasizing legal enforcement, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud's bench instructed states and Union Territories to designate officers specifically for preventing child marriages at the district level. These officers are to submit quarterly reports, enabling ongoing oversight.

In addition, the court urged judicial authorities to take assertive steps, including issuing preemptive injunctions, particularly during traditional mass-wedding days. The feasibility of setting up dedicated fast-track courts to handle cases of child marriage is also under consideration.

The directive includes a sweeping framework from integrating sexuality education into school curricula in accordance with WHO guidelines to providing specialized training for police. The Ministry of Women and Child Development has been tasked with exploring educational incentives for at-risk girls, alongside developing online reporting mechanisms for effective monitoring and rapid response.

(With inputs from agencies.)