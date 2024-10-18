Ukraine's NATO Bid: A Complex Path Ahead
Ukraine's NATO membership bid faces challenges, with varying opinions among member countries. Dutch Defence Minister Brekelmans highlights the need for clear criteria, including corruption fighting and modernizing armed forces. President Zelenskiy's victory plan urges swift NATO action to deter Russian aggression.
Ukraine's pursuit of NATO membership faces significant hurdles, with diverse opinions among the alliance's 32 members. Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans emphasizes the necessity for clear entry criteria, citing the fight against corruption as a key requirement.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has unveiled a five-point victory plan, urging an immediate NATO invitation to signal to Moscow that its geopolitical ambitions will fail. Despite NATO's assurance of eventual Ukrainian membership, there is consensus that Kyiv cannot join during ongoing conflict, to avoid direct confrontation with Russia.
Brekelmans notes that modernizing Ukraine's armed forces and involving other countries in this process could be significant benchmarks. Overcoming these challenges is essential for NATO members to achieve the necessary consensus for Ukraine's membership invitation.
