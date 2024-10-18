Left Menu

Ukraine's NATO Bid: A Complex Path Ahead

Ukraine's NATO membership bid faces challenges, with varying opinions among member countries. Dutch Defence Minister Brekelmans highlights the need for clear criteria, including corruption fighting and modernizing armed forces. President Zelenskiy's victory plan urges swift NATO action to deter Russian aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 18-10-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 22:53 IST
Ukraine's NATO Bid: A Complex Path Ahead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Ukraine's pursuit of NATO membership faces significant hurdles, with diverse opinions among the alliance's 32 members. Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans emphasizes the necessity for clear entry criteria, citing the fight against corruption as a key requirement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has unveiled a five-point victory plan, urging an immediate NATO invitation to signal to Moscow that its geopolitical ambitions will fail. Despite NATO's assurance of eventual Ukrainian membership, there is consensus that Kyiv cannot join during ongoing conflict, to avoid direct confrontation with Russia.

Brekelmans notes that modernizing Ukraine's armed forces and involving other countries in this process could be significant benchmarks. Overcoming these challenges is essential for NATO members to achieve the necessary consensus for Ukraine's membership invitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024