Tunisian Court Sentences Opposition Leader: Controversy Ensues

A Tunisian court sentenced Noureddine Bhiri, a top official of the Ennahda opposition party, to 10 years in prison, a lawyer confirmed on Friday. Bhiri was accused of attacking state security and inciting discord among Tunisians.

Bhiri's lawyer, Monia Bouali, criticized the trial process, citing numerous legal irregularities. She argued that the Facebook post attributed to Bhiri, a key piece of evidence, was never proven to exist through technical tests.

The sentencing follows Bhiri's 18-month detention amid a crackdown on opposition figures by President Kais Saied, who has expanded his powers and begun ruling by decree, actions the opposition labels as a coup.

(With inputs from agencies.)