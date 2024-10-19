Left Menu

Tunisian Court Sentences Opposition Leader: Controversy Ensues

A Tunisian court has sentenced Noureddine Bhiri, a key member of the Ennahda opposition party, to 10 years in prison. The charges include attacking state security. Bhiri's lawyer, Monia Bouali, claims the trial was flawed with legal violations, particularly concerning a Facebook post that was never proven to exist.

Tunis | Updated: 19-10-2024 01:40 IST
A Tunisian court sentenced Noureddine Bhiri, a top official of the Ennahda opposition party, to 10 years in prison, a lawyer confirmed on Friday. Bhiri was accused of attacking state security and inciting discord among Tunisians.

Bhiri's lawyer, Monia Bouali, criticized the trial process, citing numerous legal irregularities. She argued that the Facebook post attributed to Bhiri, a key piece of evidence, was never proven to exist through technical tests.

The sentencing follows Bhiri's 18-month detention amid a crackdown on opposition figures by President Kais Saied, who has expanded his powers and begun ruling by decree, actions the opposition labels as a coup.

