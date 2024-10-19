Historic Maritime Drug Bust: Mexico's Navy Makes Record Seizure

In a groundbreaking operation off Mexico's southwestern Pacific coast, the nation's navy successfully seized approximately 8.4 thousand kilograms of illicit drugs, marking their largest maritime drug bust to date.

This historic bust saw the arrest of 23 individuals involved in the trafficking operation, underscoring the scale and significance of the navy's achievement.

As stated by the Mexican navy, this unparalleled operation represents the largest quantity of drugs ever seized in a maritime context, setting a new precedent in the institution's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)