Historic Maritime Drug Bust: Mexico's Navy Makes Record Seizure
In its largest maritime drug bust, Mexico's navy arrested 23 individuals and seized approximately 8,400 kilograms of illicit drugs off the southwestern Pacific coast. This operation marks an unprecedented achievement in the history of the institution, according to a statement released by the navy.
This historic bust saw the arrest of 23 individuals involved in the trafficking operation, underscoring the scale and significance of the navy's achievement.
As stated by the Mexican navy, this unparalleled operation represents the largest quantity of drugs ever seized in a maritime context, setting a new precedent in the institution's history.
