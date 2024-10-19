Left Menu

Odisha Police Torture Scandal: Justice in Question

The Odisha Police Crime Branch informed a judicial commission about completed polygraph tests for five officers linked to alleged torture and sexual assault of an Army officer and his fiancee. Tests on former Bharatpur inspector Dinakrushna Mishra are also done. Police suspensions and student arrests followed the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-10-2024 10:22 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 09:00 IST
The Crime Branch of Odisha Police revealed to the judicial commission led by Justice CR Dash that polygraph tests involving five police personnel have been completed. This is part of the investigation into the alleged torture of an Army officer and sexual assault of his fiancee during custody.

Additionally, brain mapping and narco-analysis tests of Dinakrushna Mishra, the former Bharatpur police station inspector in-charge, were conducted in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, as part of the inquiry.

The incident allegedly occurred on September 15 when an Army officer and his fiancee were subjected to mistreatment at Bharatpur police station after attempting to file a road rage complaint. Following these allegations, five officers, including the inspector in-charge, were suspended. Seven engineering students were also arrested based on the road rage complaint, although they have since been released on bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

