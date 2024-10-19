Controversy Surrounds Kannur Collector's Role in ADM's Tragic Farewell
Kannur District Collector Arun K Vijayan faces allegations of involvement in the farewell of late ADM Naveen Babu. Former Panchayat President P P Divya alleged the Collector invited her, leveling corruption claims against Babu. The Collector denies organizing the event, stating staff council responsibility. The issue remains under police investigation.
- Country:
- India
Kannur District Collector Arun K Vijayan has addressed recent accusations concerning his alleged involvement in the farewell ceremony of the late Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu. The Collector clarified he did not organize the event, insisting it was coordinated by the staff council and not by him personally.
Allegations surfaced after former District Panchayat President P P Divya claimed Vijayan invited her to the event, leading to her leveling corruption allegations against the late ADM. Babu, subsequently, reportedly committed suicide, prompting widespread calls for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.
Opposition parties, including the Congress, are pressing for a detailed probe into the Collector's role. Meanwhile, CPI(M) has dismissed Divya from her position following the controversy, as the situation continues to unfold under police investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
