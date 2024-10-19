Left Menu

Hooch Tragedy Highlights Flaws in Bihar's Liquor Ban

Two deaths related to spurious liquor raised the toll to 37 in Bihar, highlighting the inefficacy of the state's liquor ban imposed by the Nitish Kumar government in 2016. Criticism from RJD points to corruption and a parallel economy flourishing despite extensive police raids.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 19-10-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 16:31 IST
Hooch Tragedy Highlights Flaws in Bihar's Liquor Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Bihar, the death toll from consuming spurious liquor has risen to 37, an official confirmed on Saturday. The latest fatalities occurred in Baikunthpur, escalating concerns over the effectiveness of the state's liquor ban.

The prohibition, initiated by the Nitish Kumar administration in 2016, is under scrutiny as the opposition RJD accuses the government of corruption and enabling a thriving illegal alcohol market. According to Yadav, the ban failed as more people consume liquor in Bihar than in Maharashtra, where no prohibition exists.

Despite extensive law enforcement actions — reportedly averaging 275 raids per hour — the illegal liquor trade persists. The deaths underscore the ban's limitations and spark debates on its impact on public safety and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024