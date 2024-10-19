Hooch Tragedy Highlights Flaws in Bihar's Liquor Ban

In Bihar, the death toll from consuming spurious liquor has risen to 37, an official confirmed on Saturday. The latest fatalities occurred in Baikunthpur, escalating concerns over the effectiveness of the state's liquor ban.

The prohibition, initiated by the Nitish Kumar administration in 2016, is under scrutiny as the opposition RJD accuses the government of corruption and enabling a thriving illegal alcohol market. According to Yadav, the ban failed as more people consume liquor in Bihar than in Maharashtra, where no prohibition exists.

Despite extensive law enforcement actions — reportedly averaging 275 raids per hour — the illegal liquor trade persists. The deaths underscore the ban's limitations and spark debates on its impact on public safety and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)