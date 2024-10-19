Silent Protest: Activist's Uneasy Fight for Democracy
Sonam Wangchuk, a climate activist, is on an indefinite fast in Delhi, protesting the lack of democratic action and government response to his demands. Despite being detained and facing restrictions, Wangchuk urges the importance of respecting people's voices in a democracy.
- Country:
- India
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite fast in Delhi for 14 days, demanding a meeting with India's top leadership. Wangchuk criticizes the government for not respecting democratic principles, stating that elections are not enough to define democracy.
Detained last month, Wangchuk and his supporters are questioning the government's lack of engagement. The activist, who subsists on a salt-water solution, has highlighted the excessive barricades preventing supporters from joining his peaceful protest.
Wangchuk, known for his work in alternative education and climate conservation, insists he will continue the protest until talks with the government resume. The activists demand statehood for Ladakh and political representation for the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Wangchuk's Indefinite Fast: The Fight for Ladakh's Statehood
Leaders, volunteers from Ladakh will go on indefinite fast in Delhi if top govt leaders don't meet them: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.
Ladakh's Call for Change: A Climate Activist's Indefinite Fast
Indefinite Fast Looms as Ladakh Leaders Demand Sixth Schedule Status
Sonam Wangchuk's Continued Fight for Ladakh: Fast at Ladakh Bhawan After Protest Denial