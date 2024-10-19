Silent Protest: Activist's Uneasy Fight for Democracy

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite fast in Delhi for 14 days, demanding a meeting with India's top leadership. Wangchuk criticizes the government for not respecting democratic principles, stating that elections are not enough to define democracy.

Detained last month, Wangchuk and his supporters are questioning the government's lack of engagement. The activist, who subsists on a salt-water solution, has highlighted the excessive barricades preventing supporters from joining his peaceful protest.

Wangchuk, known for his work in alternative education and climate conservation, insists he will continue the protest until talks with the government resume. The activists demand statehood for Ladakh and political representation for the region.

