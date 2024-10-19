Left Menu

Southern States Join Forces Against Crime and Illicit Trade

At the Southern States DsGP Coordination Conference 2024, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin urged a united approach against crime challenges, including illicit liquor, drugs, and cybercrime. He highlighted recent successful police cooperation and stressed advanced border checks and interstate collaboration as essential measures.

Updated: 19-10-2024 19:12 IST
At the Southern States DsGP Coordination Conference 2024, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin called for strategic collaboration among southern states to combat a range of challenges. Highlighting the pressing need for coordinated action, he emphasized the fight against illicit liquor, drugs, cybercrime, and misinformation.

Chief Minister Stalin applauded the successful collaboration between Tamil Nadu and Kerala police in apprehending an inter-state ATM burglary gang. This capture underscored the power of regional cooperation in enhancing citizen security. He also advocated for enhanced border checks to prevent the entry of harmful substances.

Stalin outlined the Tamil Nadu government's initiatives, including stringent steps against narcotics and cybercrimes, to protect public peace. Senior police officers from neighboring states attended the conference, exemplifying the collective focus on security issues faced across the region.

