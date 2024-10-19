Tragic End: Naxalites Allegedly Kill Congress Worker in Chhattisgarh

A Congress worker was tragically killed in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, in what authorities suspect was an attack by Naxalites. The victim, Tirupati Bhandari, had been actively involved in local politics as the general secretary of the Congress's Usoor block unit.

The deadly incident occurred in Usoor village at around 4 pm as Bhandari was distributing rice to villagers, police said. Unidentified attackers reportedly used sharp weapons to murder Bhandari on the spot, prompting authorities to probe all possible angles.

This killing marks a continuation of violence in the Naxal-affected Bastar division, where nine BJP leaders have also been killed since January 2023. The police are continuing their investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)