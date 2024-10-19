Left Menu

Tragic End: Naxalites Allegedly Kill Congress Worker in Chhattisgarh

A Congress worker, Tirupati Bhandari, was killed allegedly by Naxalites in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh. The incident took place in Usoor village while Bhandari was distributing rice. Authorities have launched an investigation into the murder, which follows a series of attacks on political figures in the Naxal-affected Bastar division.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 19-10-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 19:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Congress worker was tragically killed in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, in what authorities suspect was an attack by Naxalites. The victim, Tirupati Bhandari, had been actively involved in local politics as the general secretary of the Congress's Usoor block unit.

The deadly incident occurred in Usoor village at around 4 pm as Bhandari was distributing rice to villagers, police said. Unidentified attackers reportedly used sharp weapons to murder Bhandari on the spot, prompting authorities to probe all possible angles.

This killing marks a continuation of violence in the Naxal-affected Bastar division, where nine BJP leaders have also been killed since January 2023. The police are continuing their investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

