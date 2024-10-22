Himachal Panchayat Sets Limits: Tackles Extortion and Ensures Community Safety
A gram panchayat in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh has established a fixed rate for tips paid to eunuchs, addressing complaints of extortion. Additionally, unauthorized hawkers and those engaged in drug activities will face strict action as decided in a recent gram sabha meeting.
- Country:
- India
A gram panchayat in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, has taken decisive action to curb issues of extortion by setting a fixed rate for tips paid to eunuchs. This move comes in response to community complaints about harassment faced by those unable to meet demands.
The decision, announced by Daruhi Panchayat Pradhan Usha Birla, emerged from discussions held at the gram sabha. Furthermore, the panchayat has prohibited hawkers from entering the village without prior permission, aiming to maintain order and security.
The panchayat has also vowed to combat drug-related activities in collaboration with the local police, targeting the frequent issues stemming from the village's proximity to Hamirpur town and surrounding forests. The leadership is committed to ensuring a safe and peaceful environment for its residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- panchayat
- Himachal
- extortion
- complaints
- Daruhi
- Birla
- eunuchs
- hawkers
- drugs
- Harassment
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Champions Global Dialogue at IPU Assembly
Om Birla Advocates for Data Privacy and Technology Equity
Om Birla Leads Indian Delegation to IPU Assembly in Geneva
Birla Opus Paints Unveils 'New Paint for the New Era' Campaign
Opposition MPs write to LS Speaker Om Birla regarding alleged violation of rules in conduct of Parliamentary party meeting on Waqf bill.