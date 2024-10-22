Himachal Panchayat Sets Limits: Tackles Extortion and Ensures Community Safety

A gram panchayat in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, has taken decisive action to curb issues of extortion by setting a fixed rate for tips paid to eunuchs. This move comes in response to community complaints about harassment faced by those unable to meet demands.

The decision, announced by Daruhi Panchayat Pradhan Usha Birla, emerged from discussions held at the gram sabha. Furthermore, the panchayat has prohibited hawkers from entering the village without prior permission, aiming to maintain order and security.

The panchayat has also vowed to combat drug-related activities in collaboration with the local police, targeting the frequent issues stemming from the village's proximity to Hamirpur town and surrounding forests. The leadership is committed to ensuring a safe and peaceful environment for its residents.

