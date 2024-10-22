Left Menu

Himachal Panchayat Sets Limits: Tackles Extortion and Ensures Community Safety

A gram panchayat in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh has established a fixed rate for tips paid to eunuchs, addressing complaints of extortion. Additionally, unauthorized hawkers and those engaged in drug activities will face strict action as decided in a recent gram sabha meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 22-10-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 16:42 IST
Himachal Panchayat Sets Limits: Tackles Extortion and Ensures Community Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A gram panchayat in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, has taken decisive action to curb issues of extortion by setting a fixed rate for tips paid to eunuchs. This move comes in response to community complaints about harassment faced by those unable to meet demands.

The decision, announced by Daruhi Panchayat Pradhan Usha Birla, emerged from discussions held at the gram sabha. Furthermore, the panchayat has prohibited hawkers from entering the village without prior permission, aiming to maintain order and security.

The panchayat has also vowed to combat drug-related activities in collaboration with the local police, targeting the frequent issues stemming from the village's proximity to Hamirpur town and surrounding forests. The leadership is committed to ensuring a safe and peaceful environment for its residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024