Harmonizing Work-Life Balance: Neerja Birla's Perspective
Philanthropist Neerja Birla critiques the '8-8-8' rule, labeling it as utopian. She stresses the importance of achieving work-life harmony amid debates over work hours. Emphasizing mental health, she also calls for better communication education in schools and families.
- Country:
- India
Neerja Birla, a noted philanthropist, challenges the feasibility of the '8-8-8' rule, calling it utopian and nearly impossible in practice. As the spouse of billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, she advocates for a realistic approach towards work-life harmony.
Her comments surface amid lively discussions sparked by various C-suite executives urging prolonged work hours, with some advocating for a focus on productivity over sheer hours. Birla emphasizes that striking a balance is more vital than rigid time splits.
In response to a 'India's Got Latent' controversy, Birla insists educational bodies and parents should encourage proper language use among children. Under her Mpower initiative, she highlights the urgency of tackling rising stress and loneliness among students.
(With inputs from agencies.)
