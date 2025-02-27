Left Menu

Harmonizing Work-Life Balance: Neerja Birla's Perspective

Philanthropist Neerja Birla critiques the '8-8-8' rule, labeling it as utopian. She stresses the importance of achieving work-life harmony amid debates over work hours. Emphasizing mental health, she also calls for better communication education in schools and families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:03 IST
Harmonizing Work-Life Balance: Neerja Birla's Perspective
rule
  • Country:
  • India

Neerja Birla, a noted philanthropist, challenges the feasibility of the '8-8-8' rule, calling it utopian and nearly impossible in practice. As the spouse of billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, she advocates for a realistic approach towards work-life harmony.

Her comments surface amid lively discussions sparked by various C-suite executives urging prolonged work hours, with some advocating for a focus on productivity over sheer hours. Birla emphasizes that striking a balance is more vital than rigid time splits.

In response to a 'India's Got Latent' controversy, Birla insists educational bodies and parents should encourage proper language use among children. Under her Mpower initiative, she highlights the urgency of tackling rising stress and loneliness among students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025