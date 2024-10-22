Lee Hsien Yang: A Refugee's Struggle and Family Feud in Singapore
Lee Hsien Yang, son of Singapore’s founder, has sought asylum in the UK, claiming persecution by the Singapore government. His move follows disputes with his brother, former PM Lee Hsien Loong, over their father's home. The government denies these allegations, stating no legal impediments prevent his return.
- Country:
- Singapore
Lee Hsien Yang, son of Singapore's founding leader Lee Kuan Yew, has declared himself a political refugee, now residing in the UK. This announcement was made after applying for asylum protection, citing a 'campaign of persecution' from the Singaporean government as his motivation.
The ongoing family feud has seen Lee Hsien Yang, his sister Lee Wei Ling, and their brother, former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, embroiled in public disputes since their father's passing in 2015. The contention centers around differing opinions on the fate of the family home.
The Singapore government refutes Yang's claims, maintaining there is no evidence of political persecution and that he and his wife are legally free to return. Meanwhile, the government emphasizes the judiciary's independence and Singaporeans' high trust in it despite Lee's allegations and asylum-seeking actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
