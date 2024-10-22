Priority Alert: Slovak PM's Stand on EU Illegal Migration

The Slovak Prime Minister, Robert Fico, has underscored the importance of prioritizing the fight against illegal migration into the European Union. Speaking at a summit alongside Hungarian and Serbian leaders, Fico highlighted the pressing issue of five million illegal migrants residing in the EU.

He pointed out the complex cultural roots and divergent mental settings of these migrants, arguing that they significantly impact the present condition of Europe. This meeting aimed to bolster cooperative efforts among the nations involved to manage this challenge effectively.

The prime minister's comments reflect a regional consensus on the necessity for stringent measures against illegal migration to preserve the EU's stability and cohesion.

(With inputs from agencies.)