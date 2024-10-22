Left Menu

Priority Alert: Slovak PM's Stand on EU Illegal Migration

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico emphasizes the urgent need to tackle illegal migration into the European Union, citing the presence of five million undocumented migrants and the cultural challenges they pose. His statement follows a summit with Hungarian and Serbian leaders to address these issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Komarno | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:29 IST
Priority Alert: Slovak PM's Stand on EU Illegal Migration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Slovakia

The Slovak Prime Minister, Robert Fico, has underscored the importance of prioritizing the fight against illegal migration into the European Union. Speaking at a summit alongside Hungarian and Serbian leaders, Fico highlighted the pressing issue of five million illegal migrants residing in the EU.

He pointed out the complex cultural roots and divergent mental settings of these migrants, arguing that they significantly impact the present condition of Europe. This meeting aimed to bolster cooperative efforts among the nations involved to manage this challenge effectively.

The prime minister's comments reflect a regional consensus on the necessity for stringent measures against illegal migration to preserve the EU's stability and cohesion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024