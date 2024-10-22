Presenting National Water Awards: President Urges Collective Responsibility for Water Conservation

In a ceremony held in New Delhi on October 22, 2024, President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu presented the fifth National Water Awards, recognizing efforts across the country in promoting water conservation and effective management of water resources.

During her address, President Murmu highlighted the fundamental importance of water as a basic human right, stating that access to clean water is essential for a prosperous and healthy society. She emphasized that water scarcity and poor sanitation disproportionately affect the health, food security, and livelihoods of underprivileged communities.

Freshwater Crisis and Conservation Efforts

Despite the well-known fact that freshwater is a limited resource, the President expressed concern over the increasing depletion and pollution of water sources due to human activities. She praised the Government of India's proactive measures to promote water conservation and rainwater harvesting through various national initiatives.

Traditional Wisdom and Modern Challenges

President Murmu pointed out that water conservation is deeply embedded in Indian traditions, with communities historically building ponds and reservoirs near villages and temples. However, she lamented the decline of these practices, citing how encroachments on traditional water bodies for personal gain have exacerbated both droughts and floods. She called for the revival of this ancestral wisdom to mitigate contemporary water challenges.

Collective Responsibility for a Water-Secure India

The President stressed that building a Water-Secure India requires collective responsibility and participation from all citizens. She urged the public to adopt small but impactful habits such as fixing leaky taps, preventing overflow from overhead water tanks, and setting up rainwater harvesting systems at home. Additionally, she encouraged communities to come together to restore and maintain traditional water reservoirs, which play a critical role in water management.

Recognizing Excellence in Water Conservation

The National Water Awards were presented across nine categories, including Best State, Best District, Best Village Panchayat, Best Urban Local Body, Best School or College, Best Industry, Best Water User Association, Best Institution (non-academic), and Best Civil Society. President Murmu expressed her confidence that the best practices of the awardees would inspire people across India to adopt similar water conservation methods, helping spread awareness and driving action at the grassroots level.

The National Water Awards aim to not only celebrate innovative approaches to water conservation but also to create widespread awareness about the significance of water management. The initiative seeks to encourage individuals, communities, and institutions to adopt sustainable water usage practices to preserve this vital resource for future generations.

The President’s remarks come as the Government continues to implement various schemes to address the pressing water crisis in India. These include the "Jal Shakti Abhiyan," which focuses on water conservation and rainwater harvesting, and "Namami Gange," aimed at rejuvenating India's most iconic river. Moving forward, the National Water Awards will serve as a platform to amplify successful models of water management and inspire other regions to emulate similar efforts, ensuring India moves closer to becoming a water-secure nation.