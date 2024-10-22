Himachal's Visually Impaired Demand Justice: Road Blockade Strikes Protests
The Himachal Blind Persons Association staged a protest blocking a road near the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat, demanding backlog jobs for the visually impaired be filled. They have persistently sought action for 362 days, engaging with authorities but receiving no resolutions. Tensions between protesters and police escalated.
- Country:
- India
In a bold protest, the Himachal Blind Persons Association blocked the Sanjauli-Chotta Shimla road for around 30 minutes near the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat on Tuesday. Their demonstration was driven by unfulfilled promises of filling backlog government jobs for the visually impaired.
Amidst the disruption, tensions flared with a minor scuffle occurring between the protesters and police personnel. A member of the association, Rajesh Thakur, voiced frustrations about failed meetings with authorities, stating they have been seeking solution for 362 days.
The association members further warned that unless their demands are met with written commitments, they would remain at the protest site prepared for an overnight stay. They urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil for action, also calling for extended retirement age and reservation benefits as previously notified in 2021.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Spain's Transport Workers Gear Up for Strikes Over Retirement Demands
Pakistan Demands Ceasefire in Middle East
Govt Temporarily Extends Overseas Licence Validity to Address Driver Test Backlog
HRCP Demands Inquiry Amid Rising Violence in Pakistan
China Demands Action After Deadly Karachi Attack on Nationals