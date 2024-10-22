Himachal's Visually Impaired Demand Justice: Road Blockade Strikes Protests

In a bold protest, the Himachal Blind Persons Association blocked the Sanjauli-Chotta Shimla road for around 30 minutes near the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat on Tuesday. Their demonstration was driven by unfulfilled promises of filling backlog government jobs for the visually impaired.

Amidst the disruption, tensions flared with a minor scuffle occurring between the protesters and police personnel. A member of the association, Rajesh Thakur, voiced frustrations about failed meetings with authorities, stating they have been seeking solution for 362 days.

The association members further warned that unless their demands are met with written commitments, they would remain at the protest site prepared for an overnight stay. They urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil for action, also calling for extended retirement age and reservation benefits as previously notified in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)