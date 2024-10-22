Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over IAS Officer's Comments on Temple Loudspeakers

IAS officer Shailbala Martin questioned noise pollution from temple loudspeakers in Madhya Pradesh, sparking controversy. A Hindu group demanded an apology, accusing Martin of hurting religious sentiments. The incident has drawn mixed responses, with political leaders expressing differing opinions on managing the noise issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 22-10-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 20:01 IST
In Madhya Pradesh, a debate has unfolded following IAS officer Shailbala Martin's remarks on noise pollution from temple loudspeakers. Her comments on social media, questioning the impact of temple loudspeakers, sparked a backlash from Hindu organizations, particularly the Sanskriti Bachao Manch, which demanded an apology.

Chandrashekhar Tiwari, chief of the right-wing outfit, criticized Martin's statement, suggesting it could harm religious sentiments. He emphasized that temple activities, such as chanting and 'aartis', are conducted melodiously and without causing disturbances. Tiwari challenged Martin, pointing to the differences in reactions at religious processions.

While senior Congress leader KK Mishra called for governmental feedback, the ruling BJP leaders chose not to comment. The conversation continues to generate varied responses as the region grapples with balancing religious practices and noise pollution management.

