Left Menu

Ronaldo's Dramatic Apology and Victory: Al-Nassr's Traffic-Induced Delay

Cristiano Ronaldo apologizes for the delayed start of Al-Nassr's match against Al-Wehda due to traffic. Following the apology, Ronaldo scores, leading his team to a 2-0 victory. Despite the setback, Al-Nassr remains focused on both the Saudi Pro League and the AFC Champions League Elite.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 03:36 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 03:36 IST
Ronaldo's Dramatic Apology and Victory: Al-Nassr's Traffic-Induced Delay
Cristiano Ronaldo

In a dramatic turn of events, Cristiano Ronaldo apologized for Al-Nassr's delayed match start against Al-Wehda, owing to traffic-induced setbacks. The Portuguese forward, despite the disruption, led his team to a resounding 2-0 victory.

Ronaldo, showcasing sportsmanship, allowed teammate Sadio Mane to score the penalty that set Al-Nassr on the winning path. The match's late commencement saw Al-Nassr arrive at the stadium nine minutes past the scheduled kick-off time, resulting in a one-hour delay.

Post-game, Ronaldo expressed his determination for the team to maintain focus on their dual objectives—the Saudi Pro League and the AFC Champions League Elite. As the leading scorer with 17 goals, Ronaldo spearheads Al-Nassr's ambitions, despite recent setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025