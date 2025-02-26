Ronaldo's Dramatic Apology and Victory: Al-Nassr's Traffic-Induced Delay

In a dramatic turn of events, Cristiano Ronaldo apologized for Al-Nassr's delayed match start against Al-Wehda, owing to traffic-induced setbacks. The Portuguese forward, despite the disruption, led his team to a resounding 2-0 victory.

Ronaldo, showcasing sportsmanship, allowed teammate Sadio Mane to score the penalty that set Al-Nassr on the winning path. The match's late commencement saw Al-Nassr arrive at the stadium nine minutes past the scheduled kick-off time, resulting in a one-hour delay.

Post-game, Ronaldo expressed his determination for the team to maintain focus on their dual objectives—the Saudi Pro League and the AFC Champions League Elite. As the leading scorer with 17 goals, Ronaldo spearheads Al-Nassr's ambitions, despite recent setbacks.

